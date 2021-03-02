RE Advisers Corp Sells 4,500 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,564. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

