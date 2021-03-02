RE Advisers Corp Trims Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.14% of LHC Group worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.80.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

