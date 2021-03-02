RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.72. 1,510,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,846,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 679.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

