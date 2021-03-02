Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 28th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. 253,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,679. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $36.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

