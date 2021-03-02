Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HealthEquity (HQY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) recently:

2/10/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HealthEquity had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

2/9/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $92.00.

1/6/2021 – HealthEquity is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HQY stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. 15,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,599.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

