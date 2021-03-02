Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

3/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

2/23/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

2/23/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.50.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$14.50 to C$15.60.

2/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

2/19/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

1/25/2021 – Lundin Mining was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$12.70.

1/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

1/11/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$13.00.

1/6/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LUN stock opened at C$14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.87. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders purchased 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

