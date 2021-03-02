Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/22/2021 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/18/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 617,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -88.20. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $4,703,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $16,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.