Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Impinj (PI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Impinj (NASDAQ: PI):

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Colliers Securities from $61.00 to $82.00.

2/10/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Impinj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

1/20/2021 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

1/19/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

1/19/2021 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,170. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,255 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

