Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy (PINWF)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: PINWF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2021 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2021 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.30. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2021 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2021 – Pinnacle Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$8.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

