Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Trading Down 5.3%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.77. 658,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 859,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 523,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

