Redd (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

