ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0045 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $129.49 million and $4.50 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,469.16 or 0.99555421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.05 or 0.01027102 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.22 or 0.00448216 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00300464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039553 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

