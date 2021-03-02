Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Redfin worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,320. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

