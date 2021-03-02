RedFOX Labs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $183.38 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00251285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

