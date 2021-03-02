Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.40% of Regions Financial worth $62,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182,046 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 138,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.