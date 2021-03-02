Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.

RLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,045,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,055,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLAY stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

