Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after buying an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,019 shares of company stock worth $4,183,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

