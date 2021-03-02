Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.97. Remark shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 4,989,809 shares traded.

MARK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $301.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

