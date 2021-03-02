Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.97. Remark shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 4,989,809 shares traded.
MARK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $301.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.
About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
