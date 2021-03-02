Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Suncor Energy makes up 1.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 365,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.