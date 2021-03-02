Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,520 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Trimble comprises about 0.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 34,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,378. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

