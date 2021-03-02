Rempart Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,807 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

