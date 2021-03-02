Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 108,021 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 3.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.10. 21,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

