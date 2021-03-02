Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 214,650 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,000. Bank of Montreal comprises about 4.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 97,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

