Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 314,705 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 314,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,000. Intel makes up about 4.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. 832,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.