Rempart Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.63 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,628,000. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises about 4.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 766.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,815. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.