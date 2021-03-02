Rempart Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. The Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $281.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.33.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

