Rempart Asset Management Inc. Invests $23.13 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 599,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,000. Maxar Technologies makes up 6.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Maxar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. 21,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

