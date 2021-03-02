Rempart Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,354,000. CGI comprises 3.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in CGI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CGI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

GIB traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 4,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,697. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $81.51.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

