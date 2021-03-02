Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,575 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. 430,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,721,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

