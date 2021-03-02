Rempart Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. BCE makes up approximately 0.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after acquiring an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 521,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

BCE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 51,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

