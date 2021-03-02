Rempart Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 623,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Vermilion Energy accounts for 0.8% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

VET traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

