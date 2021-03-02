Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

