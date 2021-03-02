Ren Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133.70 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $133.70 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

