Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the January 28th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Investec cut Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $930.27 million and a PE ratio of -161.44.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

