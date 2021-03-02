Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.25 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $9,571.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00809087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045404 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

