renDOGE Achieves Market Cap of $156,157.61 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $156,157.61 and $83,199.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.96 or 0.00492643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00076219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00501062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

