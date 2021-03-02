renDOGE Market Capitalization Reaches $158,086.10 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $158,086.10 and $125,995.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

