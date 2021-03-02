Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Hits New 52-Week High at $6,950.00

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,950 ($90.80) and last traded at GBX 6,800.55 ($88.85), with a volume of 44502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,800 ($75.78).

RSW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

Get Renishaw plc (RSW.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,018.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,622.32. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.