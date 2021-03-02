Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CMO Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. 858,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

