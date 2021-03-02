Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.74. 539,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 551,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $121,695. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 95,196 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

