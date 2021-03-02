Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 4,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Republic Services by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

