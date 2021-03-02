Request Price Tops $0.0778 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Request has a market cap of $77.84 million and $919,366.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00813809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

