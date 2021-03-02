Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (ALC, BHC, CAE, CVNA, DMS, EDR, ETSY, EVA, FFIV, KOD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$19.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Get Algoma Central Co alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $37.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$38.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$8.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $260.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $52.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $223.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $138.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $211.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $119.00 to $135.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $25.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $14.00.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $59.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $151.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $250.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.