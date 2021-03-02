Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Exxon Mobil was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $65.00.

2/23/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.50 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.50 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Exxon Mobil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Exxon Mobil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced volatile crude pricing environment since it can rely on its strong balance sheet. However, lower refining margin has been hurting the firm’s downstream operations. Also, owing to huge counter-cyclical capital spending program, which has been deteriorating its cash flow generation capabilities, the company may need to compromise balance sheet strength.”

1/14/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/12/2021 – Exxon Mobil is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Exxon Mobil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,684. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,388,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,102,000 after buying an additional 401,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 384,187 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

