Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

2/25/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/9/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2021 – General Motors was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/13/2021 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

NYSE:GM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

