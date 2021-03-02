Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prudential (PRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prudential (LON: PRU):

3/1/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:PRU traded up GBX 30.69 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,484.69 ($19.40). The company had a trading volume of 5,984,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,348.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,240.47. The company has a market capitalization of £38.74 billion and a PE ratio of 274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,498.50 ($19.58).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

