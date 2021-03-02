Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (ABF, ARBB, BBU, BLU, BNTGY, BNZL, BRFS, BSBR, BVH, CCO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Calibre Mining Corp. (CXB.TO) (TSE:CXB) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

