Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 2nd (CASA, CGEN, CGJTF, CHDN, CHRRF, CHX, CLBS, CLVT, CLW, COOP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Uniphar (LON:UPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

