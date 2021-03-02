Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS):

2/12/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

2/12/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

