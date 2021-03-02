Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Five9 (FIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $163.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $186.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $163.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $163.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $186.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $163.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $215.00.

1/19/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

1/14/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.26. 12,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,797. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -357.09 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Get Five9 Inc alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.